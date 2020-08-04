Austin Theory Suspension Rumor, Shane McMahon Hypes WWE Raw Underground, More

Credit: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Austin Theory's Absence Explained

Austin Theory hasn't wrestled on Raw since teaming with Murphy in a defeat to Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo on June 8.

A fan asked the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer about Theory's status, to which Meltzer responded the 23-year-old is serving an "unannounced suspension of sorts." He didn't provide any more context beyond that.

Theory has risen quickly through the WWE ranks. WWE announced his arrival at its Performance Center in August 2019, and he made his Raw debut on March 30. He subsequently joined Seth Rollins' stable, becoming one of The Monday Night Messiah's disciples alongside Murphy.

Shane McMahon Comments on Raw Underground

Shane McMahon returned to WWE programming on Monday night and announced the debut of Raw Underground. Throughout the final hour of Raw, the broadcast cut to what was a mixture of professional wrestling and bare-knuckle fighting.

Fans were left more perplexed than anything else. Making firm judgments about the concept would be hasty since there's so little from which to base an opinion.

Rest assured, though, Raw Underground will return.

McMahon's comment that there's "lots of work to do" could be inconsequential, or it might foreshadow some tweaks based on viewer/wrestler feedback.

WWE Teases New Stable

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported on Monday that WWE would be spotlighting a new faction on Raw. Satin went to clarify the group was "specific to WWE and NOT intended to be political."

WWE got fans excited when it confirmed the news, writing, "Rumblings around the WWE Performance Center say that the group is out to cause chaos and shake up the organization's structure."

The promotion ultimately revealed little about the stable, and their on-screen involvement on Raw was limited to a short clip in which they set fire to an outside generator.

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp (via Andrew Ravens of WrestlingNews.co), there might have been some miscommunication about Monday's announcement. Sapp said that WWE's media team "jumped the gun" after Satin's report surfaced.

Between Raw Underground and this assembly of apparent anarchists, WWE is giving fans two reasons to tune in to next week's show.