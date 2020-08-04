Derrick Favors' Birthday Cake Reportedly Stolen Inside of NBA Bubble Campus

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans forward Derrick Favors (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Somebody apparently spoiled the birthday celebration for New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors.

Favors turned 29 on July 15 as he and his teammates were inside the NBA's bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the Pelicans rookies delivered a rendition of "Happy Birthday" before the players were supposed to convene for cake. 

They arrived in their designated meal room to discover somebody had stolen the cake. Even worse, the next day someone also swiped all but one of the cupcakes the Pelicans ordered as a replacement for the missing cake.

So much for Disney being the "happiest place on Earth."

Related

    Report: Lou Will Playing vs. Suns

    Clippers guard has cleared 10-day quarantine and will play today on minutes restriction

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lou Will Playing vs. Suns

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Superstar Matchups We Want to See ⚔️

    Dream clashes we're hoping for in the NBA playoffs

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Superstar Matchups We Want to See ⚔️

    Mandela Namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Updated Playoff Picture from Aug. 3 Results

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Updated Playoff Picture from Aug. 3 Results

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report

    Pelicans' Win Clouds Western Conference Playoff Race

    Race for eighth seed is more fun and more competitive than expected 👀

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Pelicans' Win Clouds Western Conference Playoff Race

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report