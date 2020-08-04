Derrick Favors' Birthday Cake Reportedly Stolen Inside of NBA Bubble Campus

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Somebody apparently spoiled the birthday celebration for New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors.

Favors turned 29 on July 15 as he and his teammates were inside the NBA's bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the Pelicans rookies delivered a rendition of "Happy Birthday" before the players were supposed to convene for cake.

They arrived in their designated meal room to discover somebody had stolen the cake. Even worse, the next day someone also swiped all but one of the cupcakes the Pelicans ordered as a replacement for the missing cake.

So much for Disney being the "happiest place on Earth."