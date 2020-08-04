Von Miller Wants to Be Leader Like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant for Broncos

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2020

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Going into the 10th year of his career, Denver Broncos star Von Miller wants to change his leadership style.

The linebacker discussed how he wants to demand more of his teammates during practices and games:

"I have to become more of a leader like Kobe and Jordan was," Miller said. "It's never too late to change."

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant won a combined 11 NBA titles, but both were known for being hard on their teammates during their playing careers. Jordan described his approach during the docuseries The Last Dance.

"Look, winning has a price. And leadership has a price," Jordan said, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports.

Miller won a Super Bowl title with the Broncos for the 2015 campaign, but the 31-year-old is clearly looking for more team success after three straight losing seasons and four years of missing the playoffs.      

