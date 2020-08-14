Handing Out Awards for Every NBA Team

0 of 30

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

It's been a weird year in the NBA. Or, actually, it still is a weird year.

See? We don't even know what tense to use in the wake of a four-month pandemic-induced hiatus, a bubble restart and a "not quite the regular season but also not the playoffs" 22-team seeding mini tournament.

Maybe a few awards will help provide some closure for the 2019-20 regular season and restore some semblance of normalcy.

Categories include MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Best Newcomer/Biggest Surprise from all 30 teams. Additionally, we'll set aside a separate award to cover any key angles or performances those first three missed.

Most of our honors will go to players, but coaches are fair game, too. In special cases, we reserve the right to withhold an award entirely. For example, a team's defense can sometimes be so bad that it precludes the chance of anyone getting praise for being a part of it.

And just like the NBA is doing with its leaguewide honors, we'll restrict ours to only the pre-bubble portion of the season. It's the only way to be fair. Some of the advanced metrics aren't sortable by date, but when we refer to per-game stats, assume we're talking about games played through March 11.

So, who's taking home each team's hardware for one of the most unusual NBA campaigns ever?