Antonio Brown Sanctioned by Judge in Lawsuit Accusing WR of Destroying Condo

A Florida Circuit Court judge sanctioned free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown for attempting to deliberately delay proceedings in a civil lawsuit centered around a condominium he had rented, according to The Athletic's Daniel Wallach.

The judge also rendered a default judgment against Brown, ruling in favor of the condo owner. Wallach followed up to say the court still has to determine the financial damages.

USA Today's Tom Schad provided details regarding the allegations in October 2018. Officers from the Sunny Isles Police Department reported to the condo and found that a glass coffee table had shattered and that somebody had thrown items over the balcony.

Ophir Sternberg had filed a separate emotional distress lawsuit alleging Brown had thrown two vases and an ottoman that landed "a mere foot or two" from his 22-month-old child and grandfather when they were walking on the condo grounds.

TMZ Sports reported in February that Brown was found to be financially liable for the damage and thus would have to incur the costs connected to the case.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has yet to sign with a team following his release from the New England Patriots in September 2019.

One of Brown's former trainers filed a civil lawsuit earlier that month alleging he raped her in 2018 and sexually assaulted her twice in 2017.

Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated also spoke to another woman who accused Brown of sexual misconduct. The woman said he was "holding a small hand towel over his genitals" when he walked up behind her while she was painting a mural for him.

The NFL levied an eight-game suspension against Brown for the 2020 season, citing "multiple violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy."