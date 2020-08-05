Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL TeamAugust 5, 2020
Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team
With the start of the NFL season just over a month away, teams have largely established what they're going to be in 2020. Coaching staffs have been assembled, the bulk of free agency is over, and the draft is in the distant rearview.
While there is still time for a significant more or two, teams are primarily focused on whittling rosters down to the regular-season 53. The question for fans, of course, is how each will fare once the season gets underway.
Using factors like roster talent, past production, offseason player movement, divisional competition and coaching experience, we'll take a stab at predicting each team's 2020 record.
We'll also examine every organization's Super Bowl odds at Caesars Palace to get a feel for how the Vegas oddsmakers view their chances in 2020.
Arizona Cardinals
Super Bowl Odds: 60-1
The Arizona Cardinals finished 5-10-1 last season, but they did show promise, most notably at the quarterback position. Kyler Murray was named Offensive Rookie of the Year and looked to be the right choice with the first pick in the 2019 draft.
The addition of wideout DeAndre Hopkins should only aid in Murray's development and boost a Kliff Kingsbury offense that ranked just 21st in yardage.
However, Arizona's 28th-ranked scoring defense is likely to remain an issue. Drafting linebacker Isaiah Simmons in the first round should help strengthen the second level, but he is not a catch-all solution. Arizona also needs to identify a No. 2 pass-rusher opposite Chandler Jones, who had 19 of the team's 40 sacks last season.
Expect the Cardinals to take some positive steps in 2020, though they're probably a year or two away from playoff contention.
Prediction: 8-8
Atlanta Falcons
Super Bowl Odds: 60-1
While the Atlanta Falcons only had a 7-9 record last season, they finished strong. Gradual improvements on defense helped Atlanta win six of its final eight games, including each of the last four.
If the Falcons can continue improving their defense, which ranked 23rd in scoring last season, they could be surprise contenders.
Offensively, Atlanta should be one of the top teams in the AFC. Though it lost Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper, it added tight end Hayden Hurst and running back Todd Gurley to a unit that already boasted Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. The Falcons finished fifth in yardage in 2019 and could again have a top-five offense.
Perhaps the biggest obstacle for Atlanta in 2020 will be an NFC South that features the defending division-champion New Orleans Saints and the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Prediction: 9-7
Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowl Odds: 7-1
What will Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson do for an encore? That's the biggest question surrounding the reigning league MVP and the Ravens, who lost a mere two games during the 2019 regular season.
Rushing for 1,200-plus yards again may not be on the table.
"I doubt if I'm going to be carrying the ball a lot going on in the future," Jackson told reporters. "We've got dynamic running backs. We're going to have even more receivers."
As long as Jackson continues to improve as a passer—he led the league in touchdown passes last season—Baltimore should be fine offensively, if not as indefensible as it was with the quarterback regularly running the ball.
Defensively, the Ravens need to improve a pass rush that produced just 37 sacks last season. This is where offseason acquisition Calais Campbell could be a huge factor. Even if the Ravens don't significantly improve their sack numbers, this is still a defense that ranked fourth in yards and third in points allowed last season.
Baltimore should remain in the Super Bowl hunt all season long.
Prediction: 12-4
Buffalo Bills
Super Bowl Odds: 25-1
Last season, the Buffalo Bills finished with a 10-6 record and earned a playoff berth for the second time in three seasons. This season, they'll try to take the next step and win the AFC East for the first time since 1995.
Buffalo's ability to take that step will likely hinge on Josh Allen's ability to become a more consistent passer. One of the top young dual-threats in the game, Allen still has accuracy and decision-making issues, as evidenced by his 58.8 completion percentage and 14 fumbles in 2019.
The rest of the Buffalo roster is playoff-caliber, especially with new No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs in the fold. Diggs should help improve a passing attack that ranked 26th in yardage last season. The Bills also ranked eighth in rushing yards and second in scoring defense.
Of course, the Bills will have to unseat the New England Patriots to win the division. While Tom Brady is no longer part of the opposition, Bill Belichick still is, and he's likely to keep New England competitive in the post-Brady era.
Prediction: 10-6
Carolina Panthers
Super Bowl Odds: 125-1
As previously mentioned, the NFC South should be one of the more competitive divisions in the NFL this season. While that's great for fans, it isn't the best development for the rebuilding Carolina Panthers.
While offensive wunderkind Christian McCaffrey and budding wideout DJ Moore are back, the Panthers are experiencing turnover at several key positions. Journeyman Teddy Bridgewater will be the starting quarterback, while Matt Rhule steps in as a first-time head coach.
Longtime defensive standout Luke Kuechly retired in the offseason.
Offensively, this could be a fun team to watch. New coordinator Joe Brady worked wonders with Joe Burrow at LSU and could assemble an intriguing offense around McCaffrey, Bridgewater and Moore. Carolina's defense, however, ranked 31st in points allowed last season and probably won't be dramatically improved, though the team did spend its entire draft picking up defenders.
The Panthers should be competitive, but they're not likely to emerge from the NFC South with a playoff spot.
Prediction: 5-11
Chicago Bears
Super Bowl Odds: 50-1
Two years ago, the Chicago Bears were 12-4 and looking like one of the hottest young teams in the league. Unfortunately, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky took a step back in 2019, the offense as a whole was inconsistent, and Chicago became an 8-8 also-ran.
Heading into 2019, the Bears don't know who their starting quarterback will be—Nick Foles was acquired to compete with Trubisky—and head coach Matt Nagy is on the hot seat.
This could quickly turn into another mediocre season for the Bears, especially given the fact that the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings also reside in the NFC North. Both reached the playoffs in 2019.
The good news is that Chicago returns the bulk of a defense that ranked fourth in scoring last season. With a strong running game and some above-average quarterback play, the Bears could stay playoff-relevant late into the regular season.
Prediction: 8-8
Cincinnati Bengals
Super Bowl Odds: 100-1
The Cincinnati Bengals could be a surprisingly competitive team in 2020. They added reigning Heisman winner Joe Burrow at quarterback and Tee Higgins at receiver, and they have some talented offensive skill players—Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd and, hopefully, a healthy A.J. Green—returning.
However, while Burrow possesses upside galore, he is still a rookie quarterback. This is a roster that went 2-14 last year and has major question marks on defense. The addition of D.J. Reader should help improve Cincinnati's 32nd-ranked run defense, but he may not dramatically improve the 25th-ranked scoring defense.
The Bengals also have a relatively inexperienced head coach in Zac Taylor, who had an underwhelming inaugural campaign in 2019. His only wins came against the New York Jets and a Cleveland Browns squad that had lost interest by Week 17.
Playing in a division that features the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bengals may find it difficult to earn more than a handful of additional wins in 2020, though they shouldn't be the pushovers they were a year ago.
Prediction: 4-12
Cleveland Browns
Super Bowl Odds: 35-1
The Cleveland Browns' 2020 season could hinge almost entirely on new head coach Kevin Stefanski's ability to lead the team. Poor coaching and a lot of offensive discontinuity kept Cleveland from being a serious contender last season.
From a talent standpoint, the Browns should be one of the best teams in the AFC. They have a ton of offensive weapons—including Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper and Odell Beckham Jr.—as well as a talented defensive front led by Myles Garrett and a retooled offensive line.
Cleveland's chances of making the postseason will also hinge on quarterback Baker Mayfield's ability to bounce back from a disappointing sophomore campaign, though moving on from ill-equipped head coach Freddie Kitchens may already have him trending in the right direction.
The Browns can be playoff contenders this season, though double-digit wins could prove elusive in a brutal division and with a tough opening schedule. Cleveland has the Baltimore Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys within the first six weeks.
Prediction: 9-7
Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl Odds: 13-1
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is banking on the idea that a new head coach can get his team deep into the playoffs. If Mike McCarthy can get the most out of this roster, he may just be correct. From a talent standpoint, it's hard not to like what Dallas brings to the proverbial table.
On offense, Dallas has Pro Bowl-caliber players at quarterback (Dak Prescott), running back (Ezekiel Elliott), receiver (Amari Cooper) and virtually all along the offensive line. With another 1,000-yard receiver in Michael Gallup and rookie wideout CeeDee Lamb also in the mix, the talent level on offense can rival that of any team in the NFL.
Defensively, the Cowboys aren't as stacked, but they do return most of a unit that ranked 11th in points allowed last season, minus No. 1 cornerback Byron Jones.
With the New York Giants and Washington both rebuilding, Dallas' top competition in the NFC East will be the Philadelphia Eagles. Expect those two to engage in a back-and-forth battle at the top all season long.
Prediction: 9-7
Denver Broncos
Super Bowl Odds: 50-1
The Denver Broncos believe they have their quarterback of the future in Dew Lock. If they do, they have enough offensive talent to be a player in the AFC West.
Denver loaded up on offensive weapons this offseason, drafting wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler while signing running back Melvin Gordon. There is little reason for Lock to not take a step forward in his second season.
Defensively, the Broncos have a unit that ranked 10th in points allowed last season. Though it did lose standout cornerback Chris Harris in free agency, the defense added cornerback A.J. Bouye and should benefit from the return of a healthy Bradley Chubb.
Perhaps the biggest obstacle for the Broncos this season will be their presence in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs are again likely to be one of the league's most dominant teams, and the Las Vegas Raiders should have an improved squad. If Denver isn't able to prey on the retooling Los Angeles Chargers, it'll struggle to earn a winning record.
Prediction: 7-9
Detroit Lions
Super Bowl Odds: 60-1
The Detroit Lions might enter the 2020 season with more questions than any other NFL franchise.
Will head coach Matt Patricia last the season? Will quarterback Matthew Stafford stay healthy? Will they improve their 32nd-ranked pass defense? Will rookie running back D'Andre Swift finally provide them with a functional rushing attack?
Unfortunately, there are so many unknowns that it's difficult to see the season working out well. If just one of these questions is answered with a resounding "no," the team could begin spiraling out of control.
The Lions do, however, have a chance to improve upon last year's 3-12-1 record. Patricia brought in some familiar faces from his New England Patriots days—like linebacker Jamie Collins and safety Duron Harmon—and the team drafted cornerback Jeff Okudah third overall. The disappointing defense may show some signs of life in 2020.
However, the reality is that the Lions have a middle-of-the-pack roster in a division with two legitimate playoff contenders in the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. Given the fact that Patricia has thus far failed to get his players to overachieve, another losing season could be on tap for Detroit.
Prediction: 5-11
Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl Odds: 16-1
The Green Bay Packers finished the 2019 season with a 13-3 record and an appearance in the NFC title game. However, it's fair to say they overachieved. They ranked just 18th in both offensive yardage and yards allowed.
This roster, which lacks an established No. 2 receiver and a strong run defense, is closer to that of an above-average playoff team than a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Expect Green Bay to fall back to earth a bit in the wins department.
However, as long as Aaron Rodgers remains healthy and under center, the Packers will be contenders in the NFC North. They have an elite wideout in Davante Adams, the reigning NFL rushing touchdowns leader in Aaron Jones and a pair of prolific pass-rushers in Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith.
As long as the Packers can stay within striking distance in the fourth quarter, Rodgers will make late magic to win games he probably shouldn't. While Green Bay may take a step back, it should again be a double-digit-win team.
Prediction: 10-6
Houston Texans
Super Bowl Odds: 55-1
The Houston Texans managed to win the AFC South with a 10-6 record last season even though their roster was relatively underwhelming apart from wideout DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Deshaun Watson.
This is a team that ranked 14th in scoring offense, 29th in pass defense and 25th in run defense. While the Texans were above-average offensively, they were atrocious at times on the other side of the ball—and Hopkins is no longer around to help Watson in clutch situations.
While Houston did bring in wideouts Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks, it did little to address its pass defense aside from re-signing Phillip Gaines and Vernon Hargreaves III.
The addition of running back David Johnson could potentially take a little pressure off Watson, but the fourth-year quarterback will likely have to play his fair share of hero ball again in 2020. That's not a winning formula for a quarterback who has been sacked 106 times in the least two seasons.
Prediction: 8-8
Indianapolis Colts
Super Bowl Odds: 25-1
What version of new quarterback Philip Rivers are the Colts going to get in 2020? Will they get more of the signal-caller who threw for 4,615 yards in 2020 or more of the one who tossed 20 interceptions?
The answer probably lies somewhere between the two.
Expect Rivers to boost the Colts passing attack over last year's Jacoby Brissett-led unit. Don't expect him to replicate the passing prowess of a healthy Andrew Luck from two seasons ago. Still, a slight improvement at quarterback may be enough to deliver the AFC South to Indianapolis.
The Colts went 7-9 with an inconsistent Brissett and Brian Hoyer under center last season. They have a strong rushing attack that was bolstered by the second-round selection of Jonathan Taylor and a 16th-ranked defense that will be strengthened by the trade for DeForest Buckner.
Frank Reich has proved himself a capable head coach during his two seasons with the Colts, and he'll keep Indianapolis competitive even against superior opponents. While the Colts aren't likely to be one of the best teams in the AFC, they should be able to steal a game or two from the Houston Texans and potentially take the AFC South along the way.
Prediction: 9-7
Jacksonvile Jaguars
Super Bowl Odds: 250-1
The Jacksonville Jaguars have the longest odds to reach the Super Bowl this season. While they may not end up being the league's worst team, there's a reason Vegas doesn't believe in them.
That reason is the fact that the Jaguars are not setting up second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II for success.
The 2019 sixth-round pick is getting a chance to show he can be the quarterback of the future. However, with few offensive weapons aside from DJ Chark Jr. and inconsistent running back Leonard Fournette, who, to be fair, did have a solid 2019 campaign, he won't have an easy time establishing himself.
Just as importantly, Minshew will struggle to overcome a defense that ranked 24th overall and 28th against the run last season. That defense may be without standout defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who was quite displeased to receive the franchise tag this offseason.
In a division that features two 2019 playoff teams in the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans—plus an Indianapolis Colts team that is better on paper than it was a year ago—the Jaguars might not even obtain the six wins they had last season. If that's the case, they might be looking to replace Minshew with a rookie quarterback next April.
Prediction: 4-12
Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl Odds: 4-1
The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions, and there's little reason to believe that they won't again be one of the top teams in the NFL this season.
Kansas City managed to lock up its two most important players this offseason—quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones—meaning the vast majority of last year's championship squad is still intact.
In fact, the Chiefs might be even better this season after adding running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with a first-round pick in this year's draft. He should help add some offensive balance and allow the Chiefs to string together periods of ball-control offense when necessary.
In turn, that should help Kansas City improve its 26th-ranked run defense.
While the Chiefs are going to get everyone's best shot in 2020, they have the talent on both sides of the ball to overcome it. If the Chiefs aren't legitimate Super Bowl contenders again, it would be one of the biggest surprises of the season.
Prediction: 12-4
Las Vegas Raiders
Super Bowl Odds: 30-1
The Las Vegas Raiders are in for a major transition this season, both in terms of venue and roster. This will be the debut campaign in Vegas, and several new faces will likely make the final 53-man roster.
Rookies like Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette are locks for the final 53, while free-agent additions like Cory Littleton, Carl Nassib, Prince Amukamara and Damarious Randall should also stick and see significant roles in the regular season.
It may take time for things to come together for the Raiders, who narrowly missed the playoffs with a 7-9 record last season. A tough early schedule isn't going to help matters. Las Vegas opens with a winnable game against the Carolina Panthers, but its next four contests are against the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
The Raiders should be better in 2020, though perhaps not significantly so in the win column.
Prediction: 8-8
Los Angeles Chargers
Super Bowl Odds: 45-1
The Chargers need to figure out their goals for the 2020 season. If they're eager to return to the playoffs after a 5-11 record in 2019, they may want to roll with journeyman quarterback Tyrod Taylor. If they're hoping to develop rookie first-rounder Justin Herbert, the Oregon product will likely see the field sooner than later.
"We drafted him high to one day be our franchise quarterback, for sure," head coach Anthony Lynn said, per Kevin Flaherty of 247Sports.com. "But I don't want to put a timetable on this young man."
While the Chargers may start out looking to chase a playoff berth, they may decide midway through the season that playing for the future is the right course of action.
Los Angeles has three tough games against the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers within the first five weeks of the season, and a rocky start is entirely possible. In a division with the Chiefs and improved Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos squads, the Chargers could find it tough to dramatically improve on their 2019 record.
Prediction: 6-10
Los Angeles Rams
Super Bowl Odds: 30-1
Have opposing defenses caught up with offensive mastermind Sean McVay? Perhaps to some degree.
The Los Angeles Rams head coach utilizes movement and play-action sets to create space in the passing game, and teams didn't fall for it as often in 2019 as in previous years. As a result, the Rams offense dropped from second in scoring in 2018 to 11th last season.
Of course, an often inefficient Todd Gurley running the ball may have had something to do with play-action sets being less of a threat. Now Gurley is gone, and the Rams are searching for a new running back to lead the charge.
"I think it'll just naturally work itself out," McVay said on The Helliepod.
The Rams may have their new franchise back in rookie Cam Akers, but there's no guarantee there. They also have some uncertainty at receiver after trading Brandin Cooks and on defense, where the team ranked 19th against the run and lost linebacker Cory Littleton in free agency.
With an improving Arizona Cardinals team and the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers also in the NFC West, this could be a bit of a rebuilding year for the Rams.
Prediction: 7-9
Miami Dolphins
Super Bowl Odds: 100-1
As is the case with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Miami Dolphins' 2020 season will be all about preparing a young signal-caller to be the quarterback of the future. In Miami's case, protecting Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a fractured hip last season, will also be a priority.
Don't be shocked if Tagovailoa spends some time behind journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick before taking the field.
Also don't be surprised, though, if the Dolphins are surprisingly competitive.
They showed a lot of fight in 2019, winning five games in what was supposed to be a tanking season. With new additions like Tagovailoa, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, running back Jordan Howard and cornerback Byron Jones, this year's Dolphins team is more talented on paper than last year's.
Still, Miami could find it difficult to make a significant jump one year after being arguably the least talented team in the NFL. The Dolphins are at least a season or two away from playoff contention.
Prediction: 6-10
Minnesota Vikings
Super Bowl Odds: 28-1
The Minnesota Vikings won 10 games and made the postseason in 2019, and they should have a good shot at the playoffs again in 2020. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was granted another extension in the offseason, and star running back Dalvin Cook reported to camp amid rumors that he might hold out for his own extension.
However, there are some reasons to believe Minnesota will take a step back this season. For starters, the team parted with secondary mainstays Xavier Rhodes, Mackensie Alexander and Trae Waynes this offseason. It also traded No. 1 wideout Stefon Diggs and lost offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski to the Cleveland Browns.
Defensive end Everson Griffen remains a free agent.
While the Vikings did draft cornerback Jeff Gladney and wideout Justin Jefferson in the first round, there's no guarantee either will replace the starters lost in free agency and via trade.
With key pieces missing on both sides of the ball and a tough opening schedule—four 2019 playoff teams in the first five weeks—Minnesota may be struggling to secure a playoff spot late in the year.
Prediction: 9-7
New England Patriots
Super Bowl Odds: 20-1
The Patriots said goodbye to quarterback Tom Brady this offseason, and they've lost several key players who have decided to opt out of the 2020 season. However, it would be foolish to discount Bill Belichick's ability to reload ahead of Week 1.
The big question is whether Jarrett Stidham or Cam Newton can be a reasonable facsimile of Brady this season. If so, the Patriots will still be a relevant force in the AFC East.
With a run-oriented offense and a quality defense, New England should even contend for the division title. Yes, the defense has lost key players like Dont'a Hightower and Patrick Chung, but last year's unit ranked first in both points and yards allowed.
Even with a drop-off, the Patriots defense can be a playoff-caliber group.
Don't expect games to be pretty for the Pats in 2020. They're likely to be more of a grind-it-out team than fans are accustomed to seeing, but Belichick is going to find ways to win games.
Prediction: 9-7
New Orleans Saints
Super Bowl Odds: 13-1
The Saints pretty much ran away with the NFC South last season. They finished with a 13-3 record despite losing starting quarterback Drew Brees to injury for five games. While they're not likely to dominate the division in the same manner this season, they should again be considered the favorites.
From top to bottom, New Orleans boasts arguably the most complete roster in the NFL. This is a team that ranked ninth in offensive yardage and 11th in yardage allowed while sending 11 players to the Pro Bowl.
The 2020 roster might be even stronger, though.
New Orleans addressed its lone significant need by bringing in Emmanuel Sanders to be the team's No. 2 receiver. With him playing opposite Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara at running back and Jared Cook at tight end, Sean Payton's offense may be borderline unstoppable.
And Payton's presence is perhaps the biggest strength of this team. He and Brees have made magic together for more than a decade and will be in lockstep all the way into the postseason.
Prediction: 11-5
New York Giants
Super Bowl Odds: 50-1
Rookie New York Giants head coach Joe Judge has a tough task ahead of him. He's taking over a 4-12 team with a young quarterback who has fumbling issues—Daniel Jones had 18 of them last season—and a defense that ranked just 30th in points allowed.
However, the Giants should be able to show some signs of progress as long as Judge can get more out of his roster than Pat Shurmur did before him.
Jones is surrounded by offensive playmakers like Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram, Darius Slayton and, of course, Saquon Barkley. While his offensive line is questionable, he will have an opportunity to take a big step forward in Year 2.
Defensively, the Giants should be able to show a little life, as well. New York signed James Bradberry to be its new No. 1 corner and also added defenders like Nate Ebner, Kyler Fackrell, Blake Martinez and David Mayo.
Expect the Giants to be relevant in the NFC East—if not a legitimate contender for the division crown.
Prediction: 6-10
New York Jets
Super Bowl Odds: 100-1
Can Sam Darnold finally reach his potential and emerge as a legitimate franchise quarterback? That's the most important question for the New York Jets in 2020, as well as the first one it should try to answer.
Darnold has a high athletic ceiling, and he has shown flashes of promise. However, he has also struggled with his pocket presence and decision-making, tossing 13 interceptions and fumbling 11 times in 14 games last season.
Adding rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton and rookie wideout Denzel Mims will theoretically help aid Darnold's development. However, those additions alone won't fix a lack of team chemistry and questionable leadership.
"I don't feel like he's the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land," former Jets safety Jamal Adams said of head coach Adam Gase, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. "As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn't have a relationship with everybody in the building."
Trading Adams isn't going to help a defense that ranked 16th in scoring last season. With the New England Patriots still relevant, the Miami Dolphins looking very much improved and the Buffalo Bills trying to build on last year's playoff campaign, the Jets could quickly find themselves in the basement of the AFC East.
Prediction: 5-11
Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl Odds: 20-1
Two big questions surround the Eagles heading into 2020.
Can quarterback Carson Wentz stay healthy for a playoff run, and can the Eagles knock off the Dallas Cowboys twice in the regular season? Philadelphia scraped by Dallas in the second meeting last year but got blown out 37-10 the first time around.
Unfortunately, the Eagles may find it difficult to get past the Cowboys this season. Dallas has a better roster on paper and could experience a jolt from its new head coach. The Eagles have questions at receiver—Alshon Jeffery is on the PUP list—and in the secondary.
The Eagles ranked 19th in pass defense last season and lost safety Malcolm Jenkins in free agency. However, they did trade for Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay.
If Wentz can't stay healthy for a full 16-game season, of course, the Eagles are unlikely to push for a playoff spot, although the presence of Jalen Hurts does provide some insurance. If Wentz stays healthy, the Eagles should be neck-and-neck with the Cowboys most of the way, and their head-to-head matchups could decide the division.
Prediction: 8-8
Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl Odds: 25-1
The Pittsburgh Steelers' chances of making the playoffs hinge almost entirely on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's health. He missed almost all of last season, and the Steelers managed a mere 8-8 record with the tandem of Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges under center.
While Roethlisberger should be healthy this season, there's no guarantee he'll stay upright or be back to a Pro Bowl level after elbow surgery. Assuming he is at least an upgrade over Hodges and Rudolph, though, Pittsburgh should be back in the playoffs.
The Steelers have weapons on offense—including James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Vance McDonald—and they have a defense that ranked fifth in both yards and points allowed last season.
While a competitive AFC North should keep Pittsburgh's win expectations in check, the two-year playoff drought should be over if Big Ben can last the full 16-game slate.
Prediction: 10-6
San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl Odds: 15-2
On the surface, the San Francisco 49ers again appear to be one of the top teams in the NFC. They're coming off a 13-3 season and a Super Bowl appearance, and they bring back many of last year's key contributors.
However, there are a couple of reasons to believe San Francisco will take a step back this season.
One is the loss of wideout Emmanuel Sanders (free agency) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (trade). San Francisco did draft Brandon Aiyuk and Javon Kinlaw to replace those two, respectively, but there's no guarantee the rookies will make an immediate impact.
There's also the dreaded Super Bowl hangover, which is more than just some mythical monster. During the Super Bowl era, only eight teams have gotten back to the championship game the year after losing it. Three of those teams were the 1991-93 Buffalo Bills.
The 49ers could find it difficult to overcome the disappointment of a championship loss and the expectations of being runners-up. However, while San Francisco may not be the team to beat in the conference, it should still be a playoff participant.
Prediction: 10-6
Seattle Seahawks
Super Bowl Odds: 12-1
The Seattle Seahawks are likely to be one of the league's most intriguing teams early in the season. They made a huge win-now move by dealing a pair of first-round picks for safety Jamal Adams, and plenty of folks will want to see if the move pays off.
With a brutal early schedule against the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys, Seattle's addition may not produce immediate results in the win-loss column. The fact that running backs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny are both returning from significant injuries only increases the chances of a slow start.
However, Seattle does have the goods to overcome a rocky first month. Russell Wilson is one of the few elite quarterbacks in the NFL, and Pete Carroll is a battle-tested head coach. No one should be surprised if Seattle begins 2-2 or 1-3 and still finishes with a playoff berth.
Whether the Seahawks can be more than a postseason also-ran will largely hinge on their ability to improve a pass rush that produced just 28 sacks in 2019. Such a unit will be a liability against teams like New Orleans and Dallas in the playoffs.
Prediction: 10-6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Super Bowl Odds: 11-1
Arguably the biggest story of the 2020 offseason was Tom Brady joining forces with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs have arguably the league's best receiving corps, and with Brady pulling the trigger, they could have a Super Bowl-caliber offense.
If Brady can at least avoid turning the ball over 30-plus times like Jameis Winston did last season, Tampa should be a playoff contender. It ranked a respectable 15th in yardage allowed but 29th in defensive scoring last year, largely because opposing offenses were regularly put in favorable situations.
However, there will likely be some growing pains early in the season. Brady is with a new team for the first time in his career and will have to learn a new offense under head coach Bruce Arians. With a most unusual offseason and no preseason available for fine-tuning, the Bucs could get off to a slow start.
There's more than enough talent on this roster, however, for Tampa to overcome potential early losses to teams like the New Orleans Saints (Week 1), Carolina Panthers (Week 2) and Green Bay Packers (Week 6). And if Brady gets into the postseason, it will be hard to count him out.
Prediction: 10-6
Tennessee Titans
Super Bowl Odds: 30-1
It's not a stretch to say that the Tennessee Titans overachieved in 2019. They finished with a 9-7 record despite ranking 12th in offensive yardage and 21st in yards allowed. However, a ball-control offense based around running back Derrick Henry and the game management of Ryan Tannehill allowed the Titans to best superior teams, including the Patriots and the Ravens in the postseason.
Successfully following up a Cinderella run to the AFC title game will be a challenge, however. Teams won't be surprised by Tennessee's offensive approach, and Tannehill could see a drop-off from his league-high and career-high 117.5 passer rating.
If the Titans want to spark another deep postseason run, they'll have to be more competitive in the AFC South. They went 3-3 against the division in 2019. They'll also have to improve a pass defense that ranked 24th.
Houston is still a factor, and the Colts could be an improved squad with Philip Rivers under center. While the Titans should be a tough out if they make the postseason, don't expect much improvement in the win-loss department.
Prediction: 9-7
Washington Football Team
Super Bowl Odds: 150-1
While the Jaguars possess the longest Super Bowl odds, the Washington Football Team may be in a worse position to start the season. It has a new head coach in Ron Rivera and no clear-cut starter at quarterback.
Dwayne Haskins, the team's 2019 first-round draft pick, is the incumbent, but former Panthers signal-caller Kyle Allen could force him to the bench because of his experience with Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner.
"If we were told, 'Hey, you've got two weeks to go,' I would feel very comfortable with Kyle," Rivera said back in April, per Jenny Vrentas of SI.com.
With a limited offseason and no preseason, Washington may not see improvements over last year's 3-13 team, which ranked dead last in scoring and 27th in scoring defense.
The good news is that if Haskins cannot earn the starting gig and/or fails to solidify himself as a legitimate starter, Washington will likely end up with a crack at Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence or whoever emerges as the top quarterback prospect come next April.
Prediction: 3-13