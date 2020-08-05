Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Doug Benc/Associated Press

With the start of the NFL season just over a month away, teams have largely established what they're going to be in 2020. Coaching staffs have been assembled, the bulk of free agency is over, and the draft is in the distant rearview.

While there is still time for a significant more or two, teams are primarily focused on whittling rosters down to the regular-season 53. The question for fans, of course, is how each will fare once the season gets underway.

Using factors like roster talent, past production, offseason player movement, divisional competition and coaching experience, we'll take a stab at predicting each team's 2020 record.

We'll also examine every organization's Super Bowl odds at Caesars Palace to get a feel for how the Vegas oddsmakers view their chances in 2020.