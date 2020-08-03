Aaron Rodgers Responds to Matt LaFleur's Comments on QB's Future with Packers

Ben Margot/Associated Press

It was fair to wonder about Aaron Rodgers' long-term future with the Green Bay Packers when the NFC North team drafted Jordan Love, and the starting quarterback reflected on what he can control Monday.

"I savor every moment, every season," Rodgers said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "I don't know what the future holds. I know I can control this year and my play and my approach and my attitude."

Demovsky noted Rodgers responded to a question asking him to define what he envisioned as a "long time" after head coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday he believes No. 12 will be under center with the team for "a really long time."

On Tuesday, Rodgers appeared on The Ringer's 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt podcast (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com) and said it's more likely the Packers move on from him in a handful of years than ask Love to sit for an extended period to start the youngster's career.

"I think that's probably what happens," Rodgers said of playing elsewhere. "Based on just the circumstances around everything. Just look at the facts. They traded up. They drafted him. I would say they like him, they want to play him."

Rodgers fell to the Packers with the No. 24 pick in 2005 but didn't play regularly until 2008 with Brett Favre entrenched as the starter.

Green Bay traded up to select Love with the No. 26 pick in this year's draft, underscoring how much the organization liked the Utah State product coming out of college.

Rodgers is 36 years old and under contract through the 2023 season with a potential out in 2022, so there may be a natural transition in the near future. Still, the eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time league MVP led the Packers to a 13-3 record, NFC North crown and NFC Championship Game just last season.

He didn't exactly look ready to give up the starting role for the only NFL team he has ever known.

It is clear Rodgers is the quarterback for the 2020 campaign, but his long-term future with the Packers may be a bit murky. For now, he is just going to control what he can.