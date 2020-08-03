Pete Carroll: Seahawks 'Very Open' to Josh Gordon Contract amid Suspension

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Monday he would be open to bringing back Josh Gordon if the veteran wideout is reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being suspended in December.

"Really, it's not in our hands," he said. "Josh did a really good job with us last year. He fit in really well. He was a part of this team, by the way we openly embraced him and he's come through us—but also by the way he attacked it. So we are very open to that thought. We'll see what happens. I can't tell you what's going to happen on that."

Gordon, who has now been suspended eight times in his NFL career, applied for reinstatement in June.

It would appear he is also interested in a reunion, at least based on an Instagram post from July:

The 29-year-old has been solid when he's been on the field, averaging 3.9 catches, 67.4 receiving yards and 0.3 touchdowns per game. Over a 16-game season that translates to 62 receptions for 1,078 yards and four touchdowns, very solid numbers.

But Gordon has never played a full season. In fact, he's played in just 63 games across eight seasons. He was suspended for the entirety of the 2015-16 campaigns.

In five games for the Seahawks last season he had his moments, catching seven passes for 139 yards. But it was a far cry from the player who looked like the NFL's next great star in 2013, when he posted 87 catches for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games, earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors for his efforts.

At this point in his career, it's hard to imagine Gordon ever skimming the surface of that level of production again. It remains to be seen if he'll even be reinstated by the league this year. If he is, however, the Seahawks—which could use depth at wideout behind top options DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett—sound interested in bringing him back.