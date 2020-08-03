WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 3August 3, 2020
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 3
Desperate times call for desperate measures, a lesson the WWE Universe learned Monday night on Raw with the return of Shane McMahon and the introduction of a brand new faction aimed at shaking things up amid record-low television ratings.
Those two newsworthy developments headlined a show that also featured the long-awaited showdown between Apollo Crews and MVP for the United States Championship, as well as Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton sharing the same arena since The Viper's callous RKO to the WWE Champion at the end of last week's broadcast.
What developments occurred, how did they shape the road to SummerSlam on August 23 and what did it mean for the Superstars involved?
Find out with this recap of this week's USA Network broadcast.
Already Announced
- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton come face-to-face
- Shane McMahon returns to Raw
- United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP
Announced ahead of time for tonight's broadcast are:
Crews vs. MVP was promised at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules but a storyline injury prevented Crews from competing. While the contest is unlikely to be a classic in-ring encounter, it should continue the ongoing growth and evolution of MVP's "Hurt Business" faction, also involving Bobby Lashley and 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin.
McIntyre and Orton's face-to-face confrontation should be interesting, if only because it will give the audience an indication as to what the tone of the feud will be leading into SummerSlam.