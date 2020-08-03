WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 3

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Desperate times call for desperate measures, a lesson the WWE Universe learned Monday night on Raw with the return of Shane McMahon and the introduction of a brand new faction aimed at shaking things up amid record-low television ratings.

Those two newsworthy developments headlined a show that also featured the long-awaited showdown between Apollo Crews and MVP for the United States Championship, as well as Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton sharing the same arena since The Viper's callous RKO to the WWE Champion at the end of last week's broadcast.

What developments occurred, how did they shape the road to SummerSlam on August 23 and what did it mean for the Superstars involved?

Find out with this recap of this week's USA Network broadcast.