MJF to Challenge AEW World Champion at All Out in September

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling will grant Maxwell Jacob Friedman's wish.

The promotion announced MJF will wrestle for the AEW World Championship at All Out on Sept. 5.

MJF signaled his intention to challenge for the world title during the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite. He specifically called out Jon Moxley, who's putting the AEW World Championship on the line against Darby Allin on Wednesday's edition of Dynamite.

MJF's promo illustrated why he deserved to be put in such a prominent spot. He's an effective, traditional heel at a time when wrestling fans don't necessarily adhere to the traditional babyface/heel dynamics when they're reacting to what's happening inside the ring.

The 24-year-old is so good on the mic, too, that he can sound like he fully believes what he's saying, even if what he's saying isn't totally true.

MJF is bound to be a champion someday, and someday might just be Sept. 5.