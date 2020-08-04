Ranking the Top WWE and AEW Stars Age 40 and over

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

Age is but a number.

It is a lesson today's wrestling fans are learning quickly as an unprecedented number of competitors are thriving over the age of 40.

From current champions to the most consistent and engaging performers on either the WWE or All Elite Wrestling roster, they are changing the game and proving that smarter work leads to greater longevity. In better shape than their predecessors, they have taken care of their bodies with the goal of working in their desired profession as long as they possibly can.

Now, they reign atop an industry once considered a young man's business.

Who are these Superstars and elite performers, thriving on the other side of the big 4-0?

Find out for yourself with this list of the best WWE and AEW stars age 40 and over.