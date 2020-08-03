NHL Announces 0 Positive COVID-19 Tests Among 7,013 Administered During Restart

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2020

Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner, left, and Gabriel Carlsson, of Sweden, chase a loose puck during NHL hockey practice, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The NHL announced another round of COVID-19 testing without any positive results on Monday.  

Per the league's statement, 7,013 tests were conducted between July 27 through Aug. 1, with no positive tests from players or staff:

The NHL also recorded zero positive cases in its last round of testing and had just two positive tests between July 13-17. 

The NHL, like the NBA, has taken the bubble approach to its season resumption, with teams gathered in either Toronto (Eastern Conference) or Edmonton (Western Conference). The season will be consolidated to Edmonton once the Conference Finals begin. 

Family members of the remaining players still vying for the Stanley Cup will also be allowed to travel to the bubble at that time. The season is expected to conclude in October. 

Resuming the season in Canada has also lessened the potential exposure to the coronavirus. The country has recorded 118,923 cases of COVID-19 and 8,992 deaths, compared to 4,687,828 cases in the United States and 155,062 deaths, per CNN.com

While the NHL and NBA have seen zero positive cases of the coronavirus in their most recent rounds of testing, Major League Baseball—which isn't operating in a bubble environment—has seen cases pop up on a number of teams, including the Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals, leading to some games being postponed. 

