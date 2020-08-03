Jonathan Isaac After Injury: 'My Comeback Will Be Greater Than My Setback!!!!'

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, who suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Sacramento Kings, is confident he'll be able to come back better than ever.

"IT IS WELL!!! 2 Kings 4! Thank you for all of your prayers and concerns. I'm encouraged. Remember our God is not just a God of the hills but a God of the valleys! (2 Corinthians ch 4 vs 9!) MY COMEBACK WILL BE GREATER THAN MY SETBACK!!!! I STILL STAND IN JESUS NAME!!!!" Isaac tweeted Monday.

Isaac went down on a non-contact play in the fourth quarter of Orlando's 132-116 win. He was later diagnosed with a torn left ACL, the same knee he hyperextended in January.

