Report: NBA Adjusts Rule for a Player's Return After Inconclusive COVID-19 Tests

The NBA has reportedly adjusted its safety protocols within the Orlando bubble for players who receive inconclusive tests for the coronavirus, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. 

Wojnarowski provided additional details on the changes, which will allow players to return sooner:

Under the initial rules, anyone who tested positive would then have to test negative twice in a span of more than 24 hours before they were allowed to leave isolation and rejoin their teams.

A change was seemingly necessary after an unnamed Sacramento Kings player had an inconclusive COVID-19 test this week but was allowed to play after two more negative tests in the next two days, per Wojnarowski and Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

     

