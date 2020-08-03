Report: NBA Adjusts Rule for a Player's Return After Inconclusive COVID-19 Tests

Report: NBA Adjusts Rule for a Player's Return After Inconclusive COVID-19 TestsAugust 3, 2020
The NBA has reportedly adjusted its safety protocols within the Orlando bubble for players who receive inconclusive tests for the coronavirus, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Wojnarowski provided additional details on the changes, which will allow players to return sooner:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After entering quarantine, if a player is asymptomatic and tests negative on a first retest, he will be permitted to play in his next game as long another negative test is returned within 60 minutes of the game's start time. On average, every 5 in 1,000 tests can be inconclusive. https://t.co/mqS799rG8c
Under the initial rules, anyone who tested positive would then have to test negative twice in a span of more than 24 hours before they were allowed to leave isolation and rejoin their teams.
A change was seemingly necessary after an unnamed Sacramento Kings player had an inconclusive COVID-19 test this week but was allowed to play after two more negative tests in the next two days, per Wojnarowski and Marc J. Spears of ESPN.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
