Kevin McBride Challenges Mike Tyson to Rematch After Beating Iron Mike in 2005

With Mike Tyson coming out of retirement to face Roy Jones Jr., fellow retired boxer Kevin McBride would also like another match with the legend.

McBride was the last person to face Tyson in the ring, beating Iron Mike by corner retirement in 2005. He told TMZ Sports he would be open to a rematch even at 47 years old:

"Let's get it on," the Irishman said. "Definitely would love to fight him again."

McBride, who was 35-10-1 in his career and last fought professionally in 2011, said he would be especially excited if he gets "a couple million" out of the fight.

Tyson, 54, is set to face Jones, 51, in an exhibition on Sept. 12.