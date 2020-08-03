WWE Draft Rumors; Jericho on WWE Stars He Wants in AEW; Big E Talks Singles Run

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

WWE Draft Tentatively Set for October

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported WWE has narrowed its plans for this year's draft to two dates in October, though it's possible the company could move it back to September. It has been waffling for several weeks in an attempt to figure out the best time to hold the draft, with dates in August, September and October discussed.



The decision likely comes down to when WWE most wants a bump in ratings. Drafts have typically been a ratings winner for WWE, as fans tune in to see how the rosters are shuffled.

Holding the draft in October could help the company prop up its fourth-quarter ratings, which tend to sag around the holiday season. WWE has seen cratering ratings across both Raw and SmackDown throughout 2020, with a combination of staid storylines and the lack of crowds creating issues.

It's likely the draft will feature some high-profile cameo appearances as well, which will allow WWE to promote it as a super show to get the last three months off to a strong start.

Jericho Wants Cesaro, Other Stars in AEW

If Chris Jericho was holding his own AEW draft, it appears Cesaro would be his No. 1 pick.

"Now we just have to get Cesaro in AEW and then we'll really stir it up," Jericho said on his Saturday Night Special series, per Wrestling Inc. "I think Cesaro in AEW would be one of our top guys."

Cesaro has long been one of WWE's worst utilized talents. He has a special combination of in-ring brilliance and is better on the mic than he's ever been given credit, and the Cesaro Swing was one of the most over moves of this generation. That said, WWE has never given him extended run at the top of the card, keeping him competitive but mostly contained to the lower midcard.

It's unknown how much longer Cesaro is under contract with WWE, but his time for a top-card run is dwindling. He turns 40 this year, and despite some great recent runs from aging stars, time waits for no one. If the Switzerland native is going to have a run that rightfully sets his place among the sport's greats, it's going to need to come soon.

Jericho also mentioned Roman Reigns, Will Ospreay, Ricochet, Kota Ibushi and Don Callis as guys he hopes AEW one day signs. Reigns seems like a pipe dream, with it being unlikely he'll ever depart WWE. Ospreay has been heavily pursued by AEW and WWE but has chosen to stay in Japan. Ibushi is likewise unlikely to ever leave his post with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Big E Ready for Singles Spotlight

With Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods out with injuries, Big E is the lone healthy member of The New Day, and WWE is seemingly readying him for a long-awaited singles push. Big E appears committed to showing he's worthy of the moment.

"This is all kind of coming out of nowhere," Big E said, per Anthony Sulla-Heffinger of Yahoo Sports. "I feel confident that I am ready for this. The interesting thing and weird thing is we don't have that organic response. I hope people enjoy this run, I hope it's good and entertaining, I hope all of the people who have clamored for this for years are not disappointed."

Woods has been out since December after suffering an Achilles injury, and Kingston was written off television with a kayfabe injury while he spends time with family.

It's unclear what WWE has planned for Big E during Kingston's off time, though a feud with AJ Styles for the Intercontinental championship could give SmackDown some noteworthy matches in a fresh matchup.