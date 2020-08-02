Rick Spielman, Vikings Reportedly Finalizing Multi-Year Contract Extension

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The NFL Draft is April 23-25. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings and general manager Rick Spielman are reportedly putting the finishing touches on a multi-year contract extension, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network and Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.   

"They've had success. They've got some type of continuity going and I think it was important to get both of those guys [Spielman and Mike Zimmer] done," Spielman's brother, former NFL player and current Fox NFL analyst Chris Spielman, told Tomasson. 

                

