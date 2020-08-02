Pat Murphy Suffered Heart Attack at Brewers' Workout; Full Recovery Expected

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said bench coach Pat Murphy suffered a heart attack during Saturday's workout, per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Murphy was hospitalized, where he had a stent inserted. Stearns said the prognosis for recovery is optimistic. Stearns also said Murphy is expected to fully recover and is also expected to be released in a matter of days.

This is another off-field headline for the Brewers, who haven't even played since Wednesday because their weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

Center fielder Lorenzo Cain announced he will opt out of the remainder of the season amid the pandemic, and left fielder Ryan Braun was placed on the 10-day injured list because of an infected right index finger.

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com spoke with Murphy, 61, about being the oldest member of the Brewers' Summer Camp before the season started and the higher risk he may be facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I didn't even think about it," Murphy said. "I respect all of the things going on, and I respect wholeheartedly people who are compromised—young, old, it doesn't matter. Age is truly a number. … The reality is that the older you are, the more at risk you can be. So I get the risk I'm taking, but I don't let that enter my mind much. I know the Brewers are taking care of us. I didn't know I was the oldest guy. I guess I am on paper. A lot of things on paper aren't what they really are."

Murphy spent time with the San Diego Padres prior to coming to Milwaukee and was the National League West team's interim manager for a stretch of the 2015 campaign.

He also coached at the collegiate level for Notre Dame and Arizona State and managed Brewers manager Craig Counsell at Notre Dame.