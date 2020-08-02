Yoenis Cespedes Didn't Report for Braves Game; Mets Unable to Contact Him

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2020

New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 25, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Mets star Yoenis Cespedes didn't report to the team for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

The Mets issued a statement during the game, saying that he "did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence, and the Mets' attempts to reach Cespedes have been unsuccessful."

Former Mets beat writer Adam Rubin noted the team experienced a similar situation with former starting pitcher Matt Harvey. Harvey missed a workout with the Mets in 2017, leading team personnel to visit him in his apartment.

Cespedes missed all of 2019 after undergoing ankle surgery, having played in 119 games between 2017 and 2018.

The two-time All-Star got his 2020 season off to a good start, hitting a homer to plate New York's only run in a 1-0 victory over the Braves on Opening Day.

He has just four hits since then. Through eight games, he's batting .161 with a .387 slugging percentage.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Cespedes was in the lineup for Saturday's 7-1 defeat to Atlanta, going 0-for-4 as the designated hitter.

Related

    Mets Trade for Billy Hamilton

    New York trades RHP Jordan Humphreys to Giants for the outfield defensive wiz (MLB.com)

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Mets Trade for Billy Hamilton

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Phillies Will Play Monday

    Philly set to face the Yankees on Monday after reporting no new positive COVID-19 tests for third straight day

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Phillies Will Play Monday

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Early Trends Emerging in the MLB Season

    What we are learning at the start of this historic campaign

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Early Trends Emerging in the MLB Season

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cardinals Discussing Pausing Season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Cardinals Discussing Pausing Season

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report