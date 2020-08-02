Yoenis Cespedes Didn't Report for Braves Game; Mets Unable to Contact Him

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Mets star Yoenis Cespedes didn't report to the team for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

The Mets issued a statement during the game, saying that he "did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence, and the Mets' attempts to reach Cespedes have been unsuccessful."

Former Mets beat writer Adam Rubin noted the team experienced a similar situation with former starting pitcher Matt Harvey. Harvey missed a workout with the Mets in 2017, leading team personnel to visit him in his apartment.

Cespedes missed all of 2019 after undergoing ankle surgery, having played in 119 games between 2017 and 2018.

The two-time All-Star got his 2020 season off to a good start, hitting a homer to plate New York's only run in a 1-0 victory over the Braves on Opening Day.

He has just four hits since then. Through eight games, he's batting .161 with a .387 slugging percentage.

Cespedes was in the lineup for Saturday's 7-1 defeat to Atlanta, going 0-for-4 as the designated hitter.