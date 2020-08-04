2020 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Updated Predictions After Early Training Camps

0 of 16

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Winning a fantasy football championship in the 2020 NFL season will be trickier than ever.

The big question marks surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, unconventional training camps and the lack of a preseason layer atop the usual fantasy football hurdles.

But one thing remains true: It all starts with a good draft.

Modern times mean modern solutions, and fantasy owners have mock draft simulators at their disposal to help prepare. Below, we'll analyze a full 16-round mock draft based on simulations run on FantasyPros.

Mocks were based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring with rosters featuring one quarterback, two running backs, three wideouts, a tight end, a kicker, a defense/special teams, a flex (WR/RB/TE) and six bench players.