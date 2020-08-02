NBA Preview for Aug. 2: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Daily Fantasy Picks, Odds

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

Since the 2019-20 NBA season resumed Thursday, the battle for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference has gotten tighter. Things might be even closer after Sunday's action from the NBA bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Disney World.

After losing the first of their eight seeding games Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies will look to bounce back against the San Antonio Spurs, who trail the Grizzlies by three games for the final playoff spot in the West. Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers, who are 2.5 games back of Memphis, will look to close the deficit when they play the Boston Celtics.

The Sacramento Kings (3.5 back of the Grizzlies) will also be in action as they take on the Orlando Magic. As will the Phoenix Suns (five back of Memphis), who will play the Dallas Mavericks.

Here's a look at Sunday's full slate, along with strong daily fantasy options.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Sunday Schedule

Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets (-1.5), 2 p.m. ET

Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics (-4), 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC and ESPN3

San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies (-4), 4 p.m. ET

Sacramento Kings at Orlando Magic (-2), 6 p.m. ET, NBATV

Milwaukee Bucks (-3.5) at Houston Rockets, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC and ESPN3

Dallas Mavericks (-5.5) at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. ET

Odds courtesy of Caesars Palace. Non-national broadcasts can be streamed on NBA League Pass.

Daily Fantasy Picks

Caris LeVert, SG, Brooklyn Nets

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Although the Brooklyn Nets trailed the Magic by 29 points through three quarters Friday and went on to lose 128-118, Caris LeVert had a solid showing in Brooklyn's first seeding game. He had 17 points on 7-for-17 shooting, along with seven assists, two rebounds and a steal.

LeVert's numbers should only go up as he continues to play a larger role in the Nets' offense. With Kevin Durant (Achilles) and Kyrie Irving (shoulder) out injured and Spencer Dinwiddie, Wilson Chandler and DeAndre Jordan opting not to play, Levert is one of the players looking to carry the load for Brooklyn as it tries to hold on to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Sunday's game should be one of the Nets' best opportunities to win a seeding game, as they are set to take on the Washington Wizards, who don't have their two leading scorers, Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans. Don't be surprised if LeVert totals more than the 28 minutes he played against Orlando, which should also give him the opportunity to put up bigger numbers in other categories.

LeVert's 17 field-goal attempts led all Brooklyn players Friday, so it's clear he will be getting plenty of scoring opportunities. And this is a matchup that should allow him to capitalize on those, making him a strong play in daily fantasy on Sunday at an affordable price.

Danuel House Jr., SF, Houston Rockets

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

In the Houston Rockets' first seeding game Friday, they won an offensive shootout against the Dallas Mavericks 153-149 in overtime. They are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks, who play at a fast pace, so it should be another high-scoring matchup.

While James Harden and Russell Westbrook are the clear top scorers for the Rockets, Danuel House Jr. proved he can be a viable daily fantasy option as he starts in place of the injured Eric Gordon (left ankle). House had 20 points against the Mavs on 7-for-13 shooting, which included going 6-for-12 from 3-point range.

If Westbrook and Harden (who each had eight assists against Dallas) can continue to set up long-range scoring chances for House, the 27-year-old proved he will be able to knock down those outside shots at a high rate. And in a matchup against Milwaukee in which Houston will have to play at a high tempo, House should have plenty of chances for another strong performance from long range.

It also helps that House will continue to have opportunities to start, as Gordon is expected to miss about two weeks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Until then, House should continue to be a strong value play in daily fantasy.

Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies may have lost their first seeding game to the Portland Trail Blazers, but Jaren Jackson Jr. showed that he's ready to try to push them into the playoffs. The 20-year-old power forward had a game-high 33 points, making six three-pointers, in 43 minutes in Memphis' overtime loss.

It was the most points that Jackson had scored in a game since he had 43 against Milwaukee on Dec. 13. He hadn't played in a game since Feb. 21, either, missing time with a knee injury before the season was suspended in mid-March.

After losing to Portland, Memphis can't afford to go on a bad run if it hopes to make the postseason.

"We've got to see all these games like [they are] playoff games," Jackson said, according to Field Level Media (h/t Yahoo Sports). "When you're in those environments and when you're playing against good teams, we've got to be able to take on that challenge and do the little things we do well."

The Grizzlies should be able to count on Jackson to do that. As will daily fantasy players. Jackson is likely to continue to play a big role for Memphis, so expect to see more high-scoring performances from him, particularly in key games such as Sunday's matchup against San Antonio.