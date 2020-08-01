Nick Kyrgios Announces He Won't Play in 2020 US Open Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Nick Kyrgios Announces He Won't Play in 2020 US Open Amid COVID-19 PandemicAugust 1, 2020
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios announced he will not participate in the 2020 U.S. Open because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
UNINTERRUPTED @uninterrupted
Dear Tennis, I will not be playing this year at the US Open. It hurts me at my core…But I’m sitting out for the people, for my Aussies, for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives, for all of you. #SincerelyYours, @NickKyrgios https://t.co/7EecHNU82l
In a video released by UNINTERRUPTED, Kyrgios said it's time to focus on what's important, pointing to community health and safety—though he said he does not fault the United States Tennis Association for going forward with this year's tournament.
The No. 40-ranked player in the world has advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open four times since 2014.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Who's Coming to NYC?
For now, Djokovic, Nadal and Serena are lined up