Nick Kyrgios Announces He Won't Play in 2020 US Open Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 1, 2020

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, defending champion of the Mexican Open tennis tournament, hits a forehand to France's Ugo Humbert during the first set in Acapulco, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Kyrgios retired from the match after the first set with an injury. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios announced he will not participate in the 2020 U.S. Open because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. 

In a video released by UNINTERRUPTED, Kyrgios said it's time to focus on what's important, pointing to community health and safety—though he said he does not fault the United States Tennis Association for going forward with this year's tournament. 

The No. 40-ranked player in the world has advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open four times since 2014. 

                  

