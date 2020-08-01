New Mexico CBB Commit J.B. White Dies at Age 18 After Shooting

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 1, 2020

Source: 247Sports

J.B. White, a 2020 New Mexico basketball commit, was killed in a shooting Saturday at the age of 18. 

Juan Rios, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman, told ESPN's Myron Medcalf that White was shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico, around 3:30 a.m. local time. 

"[White] was the victim of the shooting," Rios said. "He passed away as a result of his injuries at the residence."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

