New Mexico CBB Commit J.B. White Dies at Age 18 After Shooting

Source: 247Sports

J.B. White, a 2020 New Mexico basketball commit, was killed in a shooting Saturday at the age of 18.

Juan Rios, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman, told ESPN's Myron Medcalf that White was shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico, around 3:30 a.m. local time.



"[White] was the victim of the shooting," Rios said. "He passed away as a result of his injuries at the residence."

