2021 5-Star SF Harrison Ingram Names Top 6 Including Howard, UNC, Stanford

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2020

Photo credit: 247Sports.

Highly touted college basketball recruit Harrison Ingram announced the final six schools he is considering Saturday:

North Carolina, Stanford, Michigan, Purdue, Howard and Harvard make up Ingram's final six.

Ingram is rated as a 5-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class by 247Sports' composite rating, and he ranks as the No. 13 overall player, No. 4 small forward and No. 1 player from the state of Texas in his class.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    How the 2021 NCAA Tournament Could Look

    How next year's tourney *should* look with delayed season

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    How the 2021 NCAA Tournament Could Look

    Joe Lunardi
    via ESPN.com

    Stanford Freshman Terry to Stay in NBA Draft Pool

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Stanford Freshman Terry to Stay in NBA Draft Pool

    Jonathan Givony
    via ESPN.com

    NCAA to Allow Messages on Uniforms

    All student-athletes will be able to wear social justice statements on their jerseys starting this fall

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    NCAA to Allow Messages on Uniforms

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Late Draft Decisions Making Things Awkward for CBB Teams

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Late Draft Decisions Making Things Awkward for CBB Teams

    David Cobb
    via CBSSports.com