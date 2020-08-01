2021 5-Star SF Harrison Ingram Names Top 6 Including Howard, UNC, Stanford

Photo credit: 247Sports.

Highly touted college basketball recruit Harrison Ingram announced the final six schools he is considering Saturday:

North Carolina, Stanford, Michigan, Purdue, Howard and Harvard make up Ingram's final six.

Ingram is rated as a 5-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class by 247Sports' composite rating, and he ranks as the No. 13 overall player, No. 4 small forward and No. 1 player from the state of Texas in his class.

