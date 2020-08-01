Drew Brees Coy on Retiring from NFL After Saints' 2020 Season

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Even though Drew Brees has a job lined up when his playing career comes to an end, the New Orleans Saints star isn't ready to make any definitive statements about retiring after the 2020 season.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Brees said he was "not looking past one day at a time" when discussing playing beyond this year.

