The Fiend Attacks Alexa Bliss, Solo Big E Impresses and More Smackdown Fallout

After Kingston informed Big E of his injury on the previous week's show, he told the powerhouse that he and Xavier Woods wanted him to take this opportunity to see what he could do as a singles competitor.

The New Day has been together for more than six years, and in that time, Kingston is the only one who has held a title other than one of the Raw or SmackDown Tag Team Championships. It's time for Big E to get the same opportunity.

For the past few years, he has been one of the most entertaining stars in the industry. Whether he is trying to get laughs, be serious or just shaking his hips, you can't help but cheer for him.

Some people may forget that not only did he defeat Seth Rollins to become the second NXT champion, but he also held the IC title. The Miz served as his first opponent without his teammates there to provide support. With John Morrison at ringside, the powerhouse was at a disadvantage.

Once Charles Robinson caught JoMo trying to cheat, he sent him to the back. This gave Big E the chance he needed to make The Miz submit to a stretch muffler submission.

This might just seem like a random singles match on the surface, but it is actually a great sign that WWE is taking Big E's push seriously. He not only bested two men, but he also kicked out of The Miz's finisher and escaped the Figure Four. Creative made sure he looked good with the way he was booked.

The next few weeks are going to be vital. As long as E can continue producing great performances like he always has, he should be competing for a singles title within a month or two.