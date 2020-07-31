Video: Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Shows off Massive Shoe Collection, Closet on IG

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

In addition to the many other ways Odell Beckham Jr. is just different from an average person, he also clearly never takes a loss on the SNKRS app.

The Cleveland Browns wideout gave fans a look inside his closet on Instagram on Friday—really, it's more like a master bedroom—and showed off the absurd amount of gear he keeps on hand at all times:

If any of the receiver's apparel looked particularly enticing, his fans may be in luck. Beckham said he'll be donating a lot of the items he was cleaning out in the near future.

It's tough to even try to get a rough estimate of how many pairs of shoes Beckham has in his closet. Even if you could get a look at his complete shelves, who knows how many are buried in those piles along the floor.

Wherever he decides to donate to might need to start clearing out space now.