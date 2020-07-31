Video: Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Shows off Massive Shoe Collection, Closet on IG

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIJuly 31, 2020

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

In addition to the many other ways Odell Beckham Jr. is just different from an average person, he also clearly never takes a loss on the SNKRS app.

The Cleveland Browns wideout gave fans a look inside his closet on Instagram on Friday—really, it's more like a master bedroom—and showed off the absurd amount of gear he keeps on hand at all times: 

If any of the receiver's apparel looked particularly enticing, his fans may be in luck. Beckham said he'll be donating a lot of the items he was cleaning out in the near future. 

It's tough to even try to get a rough estimate of how many pairs of shoes Beckham has in his closet. Even if you could get a look at his complete shelves, who knows how many are buried in those piles along the floor.

Wherever he decides to donate to might need to start clearing out space now. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    NFL Training Camp Roundup

    Bucs offense gets even better with LeSean McCoy

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Training Camp Roundup

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Browns Cut Four Players, Reducing Their Roster to 80

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Browns Cut Four Players, Reducing Their Roster to 80

    Nate Ulrich
    via Akron Beacon Journal

    NFL Suspends Antonio Brown

    Antonio Brown suspended eight games for violation of NFL personal conduct policy

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Suspends Antonio Brown

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Browns Rookies and QBs Begin Workouts

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Browns Rookies and QBs Begin Workouts

    92.3 The Fan
    via 92.3 The Fan