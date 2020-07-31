Matt Ryan Hasn't Talked to Tom Brady About Falcons' Super Bowl Loss to Patriots

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said Friday that he and Tom Brady have never had a discussion about the New England Patriots' come-from-behind win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Ryan suggested that he still isn't ready to discuss the heartbreaking loss with the quarterback who beat him (beginning at the five-minute mark):

"He sent some text messages after that game," Ryan said. "I'm not sure I'm still in a good enough place to have a reasonable conversation with him about it. I'm not sure I'll ever be there."

The 35-year-old said the following about how it would likely go down if he and Brady ever do have that conversation: "I think you gotta rip the Band-Aid. I'm at a point in my life where I've found in these kind of things, I think you just gotta get it out there and throw it out there. I think if I were having a beer with him or playing golf or something like that I think it'd be like, 'Man, why'd you have to do that? Why'd you have to go there?'"

The Falcons held a 28-3 lead over the Patriots in Super Bowl LIV, but Brady led the Pats to the biggest comeback win in Super Bowl history, as they scored 31 unanswered points in the final two quarters and overtime to win 34-28.

Since that 2017 loss, the Falcons have been the constant subject of "28-3" jokes, and they have never really recovered, as they were eliminated in the divisional round of the playoffs the following year and have gone 7-9 each of the past two years.

Now that Brady has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending the first 20 years of his career in New England, Ryan is set to see Brady twice a year as a NFC South opponent for the next two seasons at least.

It is unlikely that anything can ever erase the sting of not winning a Super Bowl after having such a commanding lead, but with Ryan now getting to play Brady twice per season, perhaps he can get some level of satisfaction moving forward.