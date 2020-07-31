George Kittle Rumors: 49ers, TE Have 'Significant Disconnect' over New Contract

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

There is reportedly a "pretty significant disconnect" between the San Francisco 49ers and tight end George Kittle amid ongoing contract talks.

NFL Network's Michael Silver said Friday that the Niners want to "reset the tight end market" and give Kittle a huge tight end deal, but Kittle views himself as more than just a tight end:

Kittle is set to make just $2.133 million in 2020—the final year of his rookie contract—despite being one of the NFL's most productive tight ends along with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles.

