George Kittle Rumors: 49ers, TE Have 'Significant Disconnect' over New Contract

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2020

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is seen against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won the game 31-20. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

There is reportedly a "pretty significant disconnect" between the San Francisco 49ers and tight end George Kittle amid ongoing contract talks. 

NFL Network's Michael Silver said Friday that the Niners want to "reset the tight end market" and give Kittle a huge tight end deal, but Kittle views himself as more than just a tight end:

Kittle is set to make just $2.133 million in 2020—the final year of his rookie contract—despite being one of the NFL's most productive tight ends along with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    50 Most Valuable Franchises

    Cowboys ($5.5B), Yankees ($5B) and Knicks ($4.6B) top Forbes’ list of top franchises in sports

    NFL logo
    NFL

    50 Most Valuable Franchises

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Richard Sherman Confident in Jason Verrett's Comeback

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Richard Sherman Confident in Jason Verrett's Comeback

    Kyle Madson
    via Niners Wire

    New MNF Booth Leaks

    Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick are reportedly the new broadcast trio for Monday Night Football

    NFL logo
    NFL

    New MNF Booth Leaks

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Could NFL Players Wear Masks on the Field During the Season?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Could NFL Players Wear Masks on the Field During the Season?

    Kevin Seifert
    via ESPN.com