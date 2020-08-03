Fantasy Football 2020 Mock Draft: Full 12-Team PPR Picks as Training Camps Open

13 of 13

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson (3.01), Baker Mayfield (14.12)

So long as Jackson is healthy, there's only one other quarterback in the league (Patrick Mahomes) whose fantasy production will be consistently comparable. With any luck, Mayfield will start exactly one game for my team—in Week 8 against the Raiders in Cleveland.

Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey (1.01), James Conner (4.12), Jordan Howard (7.01), Phillip Lindsay (8.12), Marlon Mack (11.01)

McCaffrey may not match last year's production, but he's going to be a monster again in 2020. Given how long I waited to draft my RB2, Conner is a solid addition at the back end of Round 4. Howard, Linday and Mack are the question marks here. If a couple of those backs wind up leading their team in touches at the position, I'll be fine. If all three are relegated to second-fiddle status, not so much.

Wide Receivers

Keenan Allen (5.01), Tyler Boyd (6.12), Emmanuel Sanders (9.01), Sammy Watkins (10.12), Preston Williams (12.12)

My wide receivers are almost always the weak spot on my roster. It's usually because I load up at running back early. Still, if Allen can come close to his production from the last few years, Boyd can back up 2018 and 2019, and one of the back three steps up as a reasonably dependable third starter, then I should be OK. The "flex" spot for this squad has the makings of a matchup-based rotation, though.

Tight Ends

George Kittle (2.12), Dallas Goedert (14.12)

Kittle is a machine who will be right in the mix for the top spot among tight ends, and my squad should outscore its opponent at the tight end spot most weeks. If Zach Ertz were to go down with an injury or the Eagles have issues at wide receiver like last season, then Goedert may well be the player I slot in that flex spot more weeks than not.

Kicker/Defense

Jake Elliott (16.12), Baltimore Ravens (15.01)

Per the projections at My Fantasy League, this team is projected to finish third in points in this league. That's not a bad result by any stretch, but I don't know that I feel this good about this squad.

Frankly, had I known that I was going to be sniped as much as I was in the middle and late rounds in this draft, I probably would not have taken Jackson with the first pick in Round 3.

That's no knock on him—the McCaffrey/Kittle/Jackson trio is a solid core of players who should be both consistent and productive. But in addition to a less than imposing cadre of wide receivers, the team's depth at running back suffered significantly. That's not great.

This team should contend for a playoff spot, but it would take a player or two emerging, a bit of waiver-wire wisdom or a favorable trade to bring home a title.

Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.