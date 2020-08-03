WWE Raw and SmackDown Trades That Would Bolster Both Brands

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is in a rough spot right now where members of the roster are dropping like flies for a variety of reasons.

Several Superstars were released in April, Becky Lynch is on maternity leave, not everyone can travel at the moment, scheduling people for tapings is tricky, and a good number of talent is either forced to stay away or has chosen not to show up for health precautions.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the overstuffed roster and stripped it down to the bare minimum. These days, every episode of Raw and SmackDown has Superstars filming multiple segments and wrestling long matches just to fill time.

Feuds are being stretched out for months with nothing but the same matches just because WWE has nothing else to work with, and part of the reason for that is the brand split.

When there are enough people, it is fantastic. It allows more chances for exposure and a healthy competition for spots. But with a sparse crew, it accentuates the flaws of repetition and a lack of options.

If WWE suspended the brand split, there would be more flexibility to move wrestlers from one show to another for temporary feuds to spice things up.

Aleister Black could have been having great matches with AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship. Instead, he was one of the only people on Raw without a storyline, so he's spent the last few months getting his eye poked out by Seth Rollins alongside Humberto Carrillo and Kevin Owens.

It's not as though this messes up traveling, as every show is being filmed in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida every week.

Once things go back to normal, the talent exchange can vanish and the more rigid rosters can return after an official Superstar Shake-up to place people on the show they'd be best suited to carry into WrestleMania and beyond.