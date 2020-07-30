Jamal Adams: 'Nothing but Love' for Jets' Le'Veon Bell After Twitter Exchange

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Jamal Adams had a tiff with former New York Jets teammate Le'Veon Bell on social media this week, but it doesn't appear any hard feelings are lingering for him.

Adams said Thursday on SportsCenter:

"It's nothing but love for Le'Veon. I really do wish him well. Everybody has their opinion about certain things, and that's just the nature of the beast. I had to do what is right for my family and I. No love lost for anybody over there. Like I said, due to COVID and what we're going through with the pandemic, hopefully we can make it to Week 14 because if we do, it's gonna be a good one."

Bell and Adams had a Twitter spat after the Jets running back criticized Adams for forcing his way out of New York a year after recruiting him to the team.

The Jets are scheduled to play the Seattle Seahawks, Adams' new team, in Week 14.

The Jets traded Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Seahawks in exchange for two first-round picks (2021, 2022), a 2021 third-round selection and safety Bradley McDougald. The blockbuster deal came a day after Adams ripped Jets coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas in an interview with Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Adams accused Douglas of lying about promising him a new contract this offseason and said Gase lacked leadership skills. Douglas has denied misleading Adams or making any promises.

While the deal could be an instance where both teams win the trade, it's unlikely Adams made many friends on his way out the door. Don't be surprised if Gase wants quarterback Sam Darnold to challenge him over the top a couple of times in the teams' matchup.