Vikings' Anthony Barr, Packers' Mason Crosby Among Players Put on COVID-19 List

Vikings' Anthony Barr, Packers' Mason Crosby Among Players Put on COVID-19 ListJuly 30, 2020
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr and Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby were among the NFL players added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
The additions include 15 players in total:
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
