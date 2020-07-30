Vikings' Anthony Barr, Packers' Mason Crosby Among Players Put on COVID-19 List

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2020

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr looks to make a tackle during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr and Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby were among the NFL players added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. 

The additions include 15 players in total:

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

