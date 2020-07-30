Bills Rookies Sent Home from Training Camp After 5 Positive COVID-19 Tests

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2020

A Buffalo Bills helmet rests on the field before an NFL football preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Cleveland. Buffalo won 19-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills have sent their rookies home from training camp and will hold virtual meetings after five positive tests for COVID-19 within their facility, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

Two unnamed players tested positive on Thursday, including one rookie.

"As we were informed by medical experts as training camp opened, we expected to have positive tests for COVID," the team said in a statement. "With 5 since the beginning of the testing period last Tuesday, we decided to take a disciplined, proactive and preventative approach to hopefully eliminate additional cases within our team."

Cornerback Ike Brown, defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and receiver Duke Williams have all been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Rookies reported to Bills camp on July 21 and all were tested for the coronavirus. The rookie who tested positive Thursday reportedly had three earlier negative tests.

All NFL players are expected to be tested every single day after arriving to camp through at least the first two weeks, and they will each need three negative tests in a five-day span to enter the facility.

The NFLPA announced 21 players tested positive for COVID-19 at team facilities after 107 players tested positive over the course of the offseason, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Anyone who tests positive will be quarantined for 10 days if they are asymptomatic or until they receive consecutive negative tests.

Related

    Bucs Sign LeSean McCoy

    Tampa Bay reaches one-year agreement with veteran RB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bucs Sign LeSean McCoy

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Buffalo Has 5 COVID-19 Cases

    Bills rookies were sent home after a fifth positive coronavirus test in the organization (ESPN)

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Buffalo Has 5 COVID-19 Cases

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Insiders Don't Expect Clowney to Sign Contract 'Soon'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Insiders Don't Expect Clowney to Sign Contract 'Soon'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Bills differ in top-101 list compared to NFL's top-100

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Bills differ in top-101 list compared to NFL's top-100

    Nick Wojton
    via Bills Wire