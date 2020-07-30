Bills Rookies Sent Home from Training Camp After 5 Positive COVID-19 Tests

David Richard/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills have sent their rookies home from training camp and will hold virtual meetings after five positive tests for COVID-19 within their facility, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

Two unnamed players tested positive on Thursday, including one rookie.

"As we were informed by medical experts as training camp opened, we expected to have positive tests for COVID," the team said in a statement. "With 5 since the beginning of the testing period last Tuesday, we decided to take a disciplined, proactive and preventative approach to hopefully eliminate additional cases within our team."

Cornerback Ike Brown, defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and receiver Duke Williams have all been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Rookies reported to Bills camp on July 21 and all were tested for the coronavirus. The rookie who tested positive Thursday reportedly had three earlier negative tests.

All NFL players are expected to be tested every single day after arriving to camp through at least the first two weeks, and they will each need three negative tests in a five-day span to enter the facility.

The NFLPA announced 21 players tested positive for COVID-19 at team facilities after 107 players tested positive over the course of the offseason, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Anyone who tests positive will be quarantined for 10 days if they are asymptomatic or until they receive consecutive negative tests.