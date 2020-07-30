Jamal Adams Says His 'Plan Is to Retire' with Seahawks After Trade from Jets

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Star safety Jamal Adams is hoping to spend the rest of his career with the Seattle Seahawks after being traded from the New York Jets this offseason.

"My plan is to retire here," he said Thursday, per Omar Ruiz of NFL Network.

