Jamal Adams Says His 'Plan Is to Retire' with Seahawks After Trade from Jets

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, AFC safety Jamal Adams of the New York Jets walks off the field at halftime during the NFL Pro Bowl football game in Orlando, Fla. Joe Douglas' feelings about Jamal Adams remain unchanged. Just like the New York Jets general manager's game plan when it comes to the star safety's contract situation. “Jamal’s an unbelievable young player, and our plan is to keep Jamal here a long time,” Douglas said in a pre-draft conference call with reporters Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Star safety Jamal Adams is hoping to spend the rest of his career with the Seattle Seahawks after being traded from the New York Jets this offseason. 

"My plan is to retire here," he said Thursday, per Omar Ruiz of NFL Network. 

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

