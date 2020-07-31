Ranking Every Current Stable in WWE and AEW

0 of 12

Credit: WWE.com

There was a long time when it felt like stables had become passe in pro wrestling, but they have come roaring back to prominence in recent years.

When it comes to All Elite Wrestling and WWE, both promotions have several groups operating right now, with some being more defined and cohesive than others.

There has always been strength in numbers, especially in professional wrestling. Many young Superstars have been given a major boost by being associated with a top star, and many veterans have regained relevance by hanging around with younger wrestlers who are at the top of their game.

Groups of four or more typically operate as heels because having that many associates makes it much easier to cheat behind a referee's back. Babyfaces tend to stick to groups of three in most cases with a few notable exceptions, and most of those were groups that originated as bad guys.

For the purposes of this article, we will only count groups of three wrestlers or more, which means tag teams with a manager do not count. We will also exclude some of the looser associations that are based more on friendship than an ongoing alliance.

With that said, let's rank all of the current stables in AEW and WWE.