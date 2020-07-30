Michael Jordan in 2017: Tiger Woods Evolved Golf from 'White Guy's Sport'

Tiger Woods, right, and Michael Jordan, left, share a laugh as they walk down the first fairway during the pro-am for the Wachovia Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, May 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Michael Jordan praised the impact Tiger Woods had on the sport of golf in a newly released interview with Cigar Aficionado from 2017. 

While debating who was the Greatest of All Time between Jack Nicklaus and Woods, Jordan noted what Tiger did besides winning tournaments.

"Obviously Jack won more during the time he played," he said, via TMZ Sports. "But Tiger evolved it to where it crossed a lot of different boundaries, where it's not just a white guy's sport."

Jordan added that Woods "grew the game from a financial standpoint."

Nicklaus had slightly more success in majors during his playing career, winning 18 titles compared to Woods' 15. Woods has more overall PGA Tour wins with 82, tied with Sam Snead for the most all time and ahead of Nicklaus' 73.

As Jordan noted, it's difficult to compare players from different eras, noting his six NBA championships compared to Bill Russell's 11 titles.

With Jordan and Woods each helping grow their sport's popularity during their rise to stardom, it plays an important factor when considering the GOAT in their respective competition.

