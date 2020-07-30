Report: Marlins Player Tests Positive for COVID-19, Brings Team's Total to 19

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Another Miami Marlins player has tested positive for COVID-19 amid the team's coronavirus outbreak following its season-opening series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the update Thursday as the club's total cases reached 19 (17 players and two coaches):

All Marlins games through Sunday have been postponed. It's a stretch that included four games against the Baltimore Orioles and three with the Washington Nationals.

Their next scheduled contest is Tuesday, which will start a three-game home series against the Phillies.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has also been sidelined since the Marlins' string of positive tests. The latest update came earlier Thursday from Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo, who told reporters the team's weekend series in Philly has been postponed.

The Phillies four-game, home-and-home set with the New York Yankees this week was also postponed.

MLB hasn't provided a timetable for the clubs' return, and it's unclear whether the condensed 60-game schedule will have enough flexibility to make up all of the postponements.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a Monday interview on the MLB Network it's possible a team could be forced out of the season if it can no longer field a competitive lineup:

"I think that a team losing a number of players that rendered it completely non-competitive would be an issue that we would have to address and have to think about making a change. Whether that was shutting down a part of the season, the whole season, that depends on the circumstances. Same thing with respect to league-wide; you get to a certain point league-wide where it does become a health threat and we certainly would shut down at that point."

MLB play, which began last week, has otherwise continued leaguewide with 10 games scheduled for Thursday night.