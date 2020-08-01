Every NFL Team's Secret Weapon for 2020

0 of 32

John Hefti/Associated Press

It's surprisingly easy for quality NFL players to go unnoticed. Because of the fact that many fans root for teams and not individuals, only the league's biggest stars are on most of their radars.

Those stars aren't the only ones responsible for success, though. The NFL is the ultimate team sport.

Entering 2019, for example, San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert was a relative unknown. The journeyman had spent time with six other franchises before landing in San Francisco, and he was largely an afterthought in the 49ers offense before last season.

However, he emerged as an offensive centerpiece. He racked up 952 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in the regular season and then rushed for 336 yards and five scores in three playoff games. He was a veritable secret weapon who nearly delivered San Francisco a Super Bowl.

Similar players reside on each NFL franchise, waiting to emerge.

Here, we'll take a look at each team's secret weapon for 2020. The focus will be on players who have never been named to the Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team but could play key roles this season. Rookie first- and second-round picks will also be excluded, as for them, "secret" would be a misnomer.