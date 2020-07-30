Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Insiders Don't Expect Star DE to Sign Contract 'Soon'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL season kicks off Sept. 10, but free-agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney still may not be in a rush to sign a contract.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Thursday that "several NFL sources ... don't believe his signing is coming 'soon.'"

Last season, Clowney took his time in reporting to the Houston Texans' training camp, waiting until August. Less than a month later, Houston traded him to the Seattle Seahawks.

One source posited to Robinson that Clowney's deliberate approach to the 2019 preseason could indicate a general timeline for his decision about when to sign.

The three-time Pro Bowler might also be waiting to see how much the league landscape changes as a result of players opting out for the upcoming season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ESPN's Mike Reiss explained how the New England Patriots, for example, are now flush with salary-cap space but reported they're unlikely to pursue Clowney:

The Tennessee Titans already have $22.5 million in cap space, per Spotrac, and might find themselves in need of another pass-rusher. ESPN's Turron Davenport reported Vic Beasley Jr. "has yet to appear at the team facility."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Beasley signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with Tennessee. The Titans become a logical landing spot for Clowney if he's unavailable.

General manager Jon Robinson issued a statement Thursday, though, to say Beasley indicated he plans on arriving at the team's training camp "in the near future."

Clowney is coming off an underwhelming 2019. His three sacks were his lowest since his rookie year in 2014, when he was limited to four games. He also underwent core muscle surgery during the offseason.

Still, he's by far the premier edge-rusher still on the market, and his peers ranked him No. 41 in NFL Network's annual ranking of the top-100 players.