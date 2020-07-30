Vic Beasley Jr. to Report to Titans Camp in 'Near Future,' Per GM Jon Robinson

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2020

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley (44) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson said Thursday that outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. has informed the team he's planning to report for training camp in the "near future."

Here's the complete statement from Robinson:

"On Tuesday, July 28th, we placed Vic Beasley on the Reserve/Did Not Report list. I have been in contact with Vic, he is not here, he understands his absence is unexcused, and he told me he will be reporting to camp in the near future. Our current focus is on the players that are here now, getting everyone acclimated to the protocols, our building, and our football program. We will have the same acclimation process with Vic when he reports."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

