NFL Players Next in Line for Big Extensions After Joey Bosa's Megadeal

0 of 6

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Business keeps right on booming in the NFL.

Los Angeles Chargers edge-rusher Joey Bosa was the latest with his five-year deal worth $135 million. Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones wasn't far behind and got four years and $80 million, and Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns got five years and $125 million.

Most notable, of course, was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, checking in at 10 years and $503 million.

Next up after Bosa and other recent monster deals? More star quarterbacks, the elite guys who protect them, catch passes from them and get after them.

The following players are most likely next in line based on team cap space and the likelihood of trying to get something done, meaning a star such as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey doesn't make the cut given his team's iffy cap outlook.