AEW Dynamite Extends Ratings Win Streak to 3 Weeks over WWE NXT

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

AEW Dynamite won the Wednesday night ratings war for the third consecutive week, as it beat WWE NXT in viewership this week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite averaged 773,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast on TNT, while WWE NXT garnered 707,000 viewers on USA Network.

The main event of Dynamite saw AEW World champion Jon Moxley team with Darby Allin in a winning effort against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. Allin essentially challenged Moxley to a title match after their win, and it was officially announced for next week.

Earlier in the show, MJF delivered a state of the industry address in which he claimed he was the true flag bearer for AEW and not Moxley. He concluded his promo by challenging Mox to an AEW World Championship match at All Out, meaning Moxley has his hands full moving forward.

Cody continued to show that he is a fighting champion by retaining the TNT Championship against Warhorse. Dark Order attacked Cody afterward, but the debuting Matt Cardona ran down to fight them off.

Cardona, who is best known for wrestling as Zack Ryder in WWE, has long been Cody's close friend and is scheduled to team with him against Dark Order next week.

Other major happenings on Dynamite included Kenny Omega and Adam "Hangman" Page retaining the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Dark Order, the team of Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy beating The Inner Circle in a 10-man tag team match, Hikaru Shida defeating Diamante and Ariane Andrew (formerly known as Cameron in WWE) making her debut and announcing her status as Nyla Rose's partner in the upcoming AEW Women's Tag Team Cup.

The main event of NXT was a Triple Threat match between Finn Balor, Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher with the winner going on to compete in the ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXX for the vacant North American Championship.

Lumis won by making Thatcher pass out and will join Bronson Reed in the ladder match with three spots still left to be filled.

Earlier in the show, Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong clashed in a highly anticipated singles match that was won by Gargano. After Strong lost, Undisputed Era teammate Kyle O'Reilly cut a passionate promo backstage with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish also in attendance.

Undisputed Era attacked Imperium later on, and it was announced that O'Reilly and Fish will challenge them for the NXT Tag Team titles next week.

Also on NXT, Io Shirai and Tegan Nox beat Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae in a tag team match, NXT champion Keith Lee cut a serious promo on Killer Kross, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott beat Jake Atlas and Mercedes Martinez defeated Shotzi Blackheart.

