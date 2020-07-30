Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on SummerSlam, Aleister Black and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With the march to SummerSlam on August 23 underway and because of the ever-fluid nature of the company's creative decisions, WWE dominated the wrestling rumor mill this week.

A major topic of discussion? The annual summertime spectacular and just where it may emanate from, if not the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

What did we learn about the potential for a different host location?

Will Aleister Black be involved following the heinous assault he endured at the hands of Seth Rollins and Murphy on Raw, or has the enigmatic antihero of the red brand fallen out of favor with key figures in the backstage political game?

Find out the answer to those two questions and more with this dive into the deep end of wrestling rumors.