NBA Draft 2020: Analyzing Best Odds to Land Anthony Edwards, Top Prospects

Golden State, Cleveland and Minnesota are in the best position to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

But based off last year's lottery results with the newly-distributed odds, having the worst regular-season record does not guarantee landing Anthony Edwards or any of the other top prospects.

A year ago, New Orleans vaulted to the top spot after entering the lottery with a six percent chance to select first.

Charlotte will enter the 2020 draft lottery in that position, but the slots behind it have not been finalized yet since six teams have to be eliminated from the Orlando bubble first.

NBA Draft Lottery Odds

1. Golden State (14%)

2. Cleveland (14%)

3. Minnesota (14%)

4. Atlanta (12.5%)

5. Detroit (10.5%)

6. New York (9%)

7. Chicago (7.5%)

8. Charlotte (6%)

9. Washington (4.5%)

10. Phoenix (3%)

11. San Antonio (2%)

12. Sacramento (1.3%)

13. New Orleans (1.2%)

14. Portland (0.5%)

Positions 9-14 will be finalized after seeding games in Orlando.

Of the top prospects, Edwards has the best chance to land at No. 1, no matter which team wins the lottery.

The one-and-done shooting guard out of Georgia would fit behind Golden State's stable of guards, and could have a chance to start at some point in Cleveland and Minnesota alongside their established point players.

Even if Atlanta, Detroit or New York slide up in the lottery, they could fit Edwards into their plans as they try to escape the Eastern Conference basement.

If the lottery plays out in a similar fashion to 2019, those sides may not have an opportunity to select Edwards.

In 2019, the Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies jumped from seventh and eighth into the top two, which left the Knicks at third to take RJ Barrett after Zion Williamson and Ja Morant were off the board.

There is not a massive gap between the top two prospects and the rest of the class this year, and because of that, certain players could fall based off fits and how highly front offices and coaching staffs think of them.

James Wiseman could be the prime candidate for a drop in a specific situation since Cleveland and Minnesota already have Andre Drummond and Karl-Anthony Towns established down low, while Detroit has Christian Wood and Blake Griffin in place.

The Cavaliers and Timberwolves could face the same dilemma with LaMelo Ball. Cleveland selected Collin Sexton and Darius Garland in back-to-back years and Minnesota has D'Angelo Russell locked into the starting point role.

Golden State should have the most flexibility of the three teams with best lottery odds to fit in Edwards, Wiseman or Ball.

Wiseman could add some needed size in the paint to a roster chock full of talented shooters. If Steve Kerr's team opts to go small, it could add another shooter in Edwards, or bring Ball in to play the point and give Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson more time off the ball to create open looks.

The good news for Golden State is seven teams have won the lottery after finishing with the worst regular-season record, but with the new lottery odds in place, it is far from a guarantee to land at the top, or even second.