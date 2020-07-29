Report: Dodgers Have 'Absolute Outrage' and 'Shock' over Joe Kelly's Suspension

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 30, 2020

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joe Kelly throws during a spring training baseball workout Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers were unhappy with Major League Baseball's discipline for reliever Joe Kelly after his actions during Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros.   

ESPN's Buster Olney reported on SportsCenter the Dodgers have "absolute outrage and shock" after MLB announced an eight-game suspension for Kelly (starts at 0:33):

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, an eight-game suspension in a 60-game season equates to 22 games in a 162-game season. 

Kelly's discipline stems from throwing a fastball over the head of Alex Bregman and taunting Carlos Correa after a strikeout during the sixth inning of Los Angeles' 5-2 victory. 

MLB senior vice president of baseball operations Chris Young specifically cited a previous incident of Kelly receiving a suspension for intentionally throwing at a player as the reason for banning him eight games. 

Kelly, who has appealed the discipline, was suspended six games during the 2018 season while playing for the Boston Red Sox after hitting then-New York Yankees first baseman Tyler Austin in the back. 

Even though both benches cleared between innings as a result of Kelly's actions on Tuesday, there was no physical altercation between the teams. 

