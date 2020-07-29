Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Responds to Being Ranked No. 4 in NFL Network's Top 100

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The last thing the rest of the NFL needed to do was give Patrick Mahomes a reason to be angry heading into the 2020 season.

After the Kansas City Chiefs star came in at No. 4 on NFL Network's Top 100 players list, his tweet seemed to indicate that's a ranking he won't soon forget:

The most surprising part of Mahomes' ranking, which is determined by player voting, is that he's "only" the No. 3 quarterback. Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks were the top two players overall, followed by Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams at No. 3:

For most players, there would be nothing wrong with being ranked behind Jackson and Wilson on the quarterback spectrum. Jackson was a unanimous choice for NFL MVP in 2019, and Wilson has been among the best players at the position since he entered the NFL in 2012.

Mahomes dealt with injuries early last season that caused his overall stats to drop from his MVP campaign in 2018. The 24-year-old was fully healthy by the postseason, leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. He accounted for 901 passing yards, 135 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns in three playoff wins.