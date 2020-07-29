Buccaneers Drop Hype Video of Tom Brady Working Out with Chris Godwin, More WRs

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Football fans have to wait until Sept. 13 to see Tom Brady make his on-field debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs provided a taste of what that will look like on Wednesday.

The team staged its first day of training camp as it ramps up for the regular season. Based on a one-minute clip from the workouts, Brady is already fitting in nicely.

The soon-to-be-43-year-old (his birthday is Monday) joined what was the NFL's No. 1 passing game in 2019 as both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin eclipsed 1,000 yards en route to the Pro Bowl. As if they weren't enough, Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to join his former teammate for at least one more season.

Tampa Bay will need to hit the ground running in Week 1 because the team will travel to Mercedes-Benz Superdome for a matchup with the reigning NFC South champion New Orleans Saints.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Former Wolverines Tom Brady, Frank Clark Make NFL Top-100 List

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Former Wolverines Tom Brady, Frank Clark Make NFL Top-100 List

    Rivals
    via Rivals

    5 Best Quarterbacks in Buccaneers History

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    5 Best Quarterbacks in Buccaneers History

    Kellen Voss
    via ClutchPoints

    Chargers Likely to Start Tyrod

    Anthony Lynn says Taylor will likely start Week 1: '[Herbert] can’t make up the physical reps'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chargers Likely to Start Tyrod

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Jenna Laine Offers a Bold Prediction for the Bucs Entering Training Camp

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Jenna Laine Offers a Bold Prediction for the Bucs Entering Training Camp

    Colin Liotta
    via Bucs Wire