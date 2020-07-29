Buccaneers Drop Hype Video of Tom Brady Working Out with Chris Godwin, More WRs

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Football fans have to wait until Sept. 13 to see Tom Brady make his on-field debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs provided a taste of what that will look like on Wednesday.

The team staged its first day of training camp as it ramps up for the regular season. Based on a one-minute clip from the workouts, Brady is already fitting in nicely.

The soon-to-be-43-year-old (his birthday is Monday) joined what was the NFL's No. 1 passing game in 2019 as both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin eclipsed 1,000 yards en route to the Pro Bowl. As if they weren't enough, Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to join his former teammate for at least one more season.

Tampa Bay will need to hit the ground running in Week 1 because the team will travel to Mercedes-Benz Superdome for a matchup with the reigning NFC South champion New Orleans Saints.