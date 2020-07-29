Chiefs' Damien Williams to Sit out 2020 NFL Season; Led Team in Rushing in 2019

Damien Williams (26) de los Chiefs de Kansas City anota un touchdown ante los 49ers de San Francisco durante la segunda mitad del Super Bowl 54 de la NFL el domingo 2 de febrero de 2020 en Miami Gardens, Florida.
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Wednesday running back Damien Williams will opt out of the 2020 season.

"As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien's choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family," general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. "He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we're going to miss having him around this season." 

Williams led the Chiefs in rushing last season, totaling 498 rushing yards, 213 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns in 11 games. He was a key player in the Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers, totaling 104 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown and one receiving score.

    

