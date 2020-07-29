Eagles' Lane Johnson Announces He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles announced three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Lane Johnson was one of three players they had placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Johnson issued a statement confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he "feel(s) strong and ready to go."

The news comes as NFL players are reporting to training camps ahead of the 2020 regular season. They underwent mandatory COVID-19 testing to receive the necessary clearance to begin working out with their teammates.

NFL.com's Judy Battista provided some insight into the process:

"Players can't even enter their team's building before passing three COVID-19 tests that are administered within a four-day period. Starting Tuesday and continuing through July 31, players will show up, take tests on back-to-back days, then go home and self-isolate for 24 hours, before returning on Day 4 to take another test—and only after that third one is negative can they proceed to getting their equipment and physicals on Aug. 1 and 2."

The NFL Players Association said Tuesday that 21 players across the league had tested positive for COVID-19. They'll remain on the reserve list until they're no longer exhibiting coronavirus-related symptoms and/or have multiple negative tests.

The league canceled all four preseason games, so the Eagles won't need Johnson until they open the regular season Sept. 13 against the Washington Football Team.

According to NBC Sports' Peter King, testing positive during the season would potentially sidelined a player for two games at a minimum.

Those who show symptoms have to wait at least 10 days since the symptoms began and three days since they last occurred. Asymptomatic carriers also have to wait 10 days since their positive test or register two negative results, at which point the duration is lessened to five days.